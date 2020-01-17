Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). AK Steel reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AK Steel during the second quarter worth about $19,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,519 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 105,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,836. The company has a market cap of $998.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

