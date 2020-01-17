Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report $15.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $15.18 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $14.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $43.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.42 billion to $43.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.63 billion to $44.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,263. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 38,559 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 967.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,387 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,711 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

