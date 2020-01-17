Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $0.59 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

ROCK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 181,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,990. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

