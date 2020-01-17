Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 69,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.23. 64,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.68. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

