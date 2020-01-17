Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.61. Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Guggenheim set a $462.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.52.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.42, for a total value of $2,841,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,061 shares of company stock valued at $21,804,453 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $232.16 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

