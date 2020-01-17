Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.70. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 14,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,242. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $355.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

