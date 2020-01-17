Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.27. Insulet posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Svb Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 142,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000.

PODD stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,449. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.43. Insulet has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $192.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,760.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

