Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.27. Insulet posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Svb Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 142,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000.

PODD stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,449. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.43. Insulet has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $192.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,760.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit