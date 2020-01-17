Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,436 shares of company stock worth $15,366,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

