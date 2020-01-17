Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post $425.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $410.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 389,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 14,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $614,605.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,559.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

