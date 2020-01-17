Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $113.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.99 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $111.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $475.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.86 million to $476.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $543.52 million, with estimates ranging from $536.16 million to $548.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AlarmCom by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AlarmCom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

