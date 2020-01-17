Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. BOX reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,071,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,282 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,504,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,309,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,321. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.