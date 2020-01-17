Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce $141.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.97 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $132.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $560.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.94 million to $582.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $569.23 million, with estimates ranging from $555.42 million to $597.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,102. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,701,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 195,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

