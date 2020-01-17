Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. Cryolife posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryolife.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

In other Cryolife news, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,906.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cryolife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryolife by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryolife by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cryolife by 357.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cryolife by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 64,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryolife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.