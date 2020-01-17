Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Four Corners Property Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 146,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,045. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.52%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.