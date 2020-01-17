Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.58. Liberty Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

