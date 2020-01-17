Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 17.6% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 474,375 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 6.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 117,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 2,624,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,327. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $579.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.