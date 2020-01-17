Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 17.6% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 474,375 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 6.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 117,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 2,624,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,327. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $579.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit