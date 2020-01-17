Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sanmina by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sanmina by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 248,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,133. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

