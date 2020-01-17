Zacks: Brokerages Expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.95. Timken posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick purchased 1,183 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $62,379.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 137.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 422,019 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $21,599,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 57.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 392,337 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $19,323,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 353,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Timken has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

