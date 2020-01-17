Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will post $600.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $597.90 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $775.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cody bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $201,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,903. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

