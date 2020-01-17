Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) to Strong Sell

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Research analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

