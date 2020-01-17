Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Hold

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.12. 674,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $79.79 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. SkyTop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 87,933 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

