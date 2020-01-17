Zacks Investment Research Downgrades resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) to Hold

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TORC. Svb Leerink downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 27,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,755. The company has a market cap of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.57. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $424,066.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,932,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,230. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TORC. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 583,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in resTORbio in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 25.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in resTORbio by 22.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

