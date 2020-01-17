Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

SPOT stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 170,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit