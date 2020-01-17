Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to Hold

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

SPOT stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 170,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

