Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABEV. Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,989,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,033,000 after buying an additional 3,754,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 351.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,075,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,571,000 after buying an additional 51,449,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,788,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,903,000 after buying an additional 276,024 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after buying an additional 9,435,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,681,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,870,000 after buying an additional 3,482,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

