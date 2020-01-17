Zacks Investment Research Lowers CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of CCC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

