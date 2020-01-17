Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Erytech Pharma stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. Erytech Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

