Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

JAGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 4,086,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,950. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

