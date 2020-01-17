Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.82.

NYSE OR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 661,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,221. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. Equities analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 142,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

