Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to “Hold”

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

PING has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

PING traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

