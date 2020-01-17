Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Buy

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

PVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 1,369,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of -0.64. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 554,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 553,135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,459,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 252,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

