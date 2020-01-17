Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.65 ($49.59).

ZAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

FRA:ZAL traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €47.11 ($54.78). 370,684 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €43.87 and its 200-day moving average is €42.05. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

