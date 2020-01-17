Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.65 ($49.59).

ZAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

FRA:ZAL traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €47.11 ($54.78). 370,684 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €43.87 and its 200-day moving average is €42.05. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit