Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 139.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $81,797.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.05786103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

