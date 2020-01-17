Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.75. 848,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.45.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.