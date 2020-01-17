Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WPX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,240. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.