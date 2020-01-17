Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,744 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,734. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $31.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

DISCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

