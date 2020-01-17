Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,456 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,596. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

