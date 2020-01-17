Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in AbbVie by 263,372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after buying an additional 1,313,089 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 25.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.