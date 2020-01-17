Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,159 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,910,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 79.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.97.

ERIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 119,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.17 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

