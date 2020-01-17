Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on C. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Shares of C traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. 1,622,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

