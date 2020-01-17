ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.64, 2,071,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,989,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $901.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $76,681.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,271.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,522,000 after buying an additional 2,294,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after buying an additional 1,568,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after buying an additional 1,167,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,051,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit