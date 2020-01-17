ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.64, 2,071,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,989,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $901.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $76,681.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,271.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,522,000 after buying an additional 2,294,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after buying an additional 1,568,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after buying an additional 1,167,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,051,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

