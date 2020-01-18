$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.62. 120,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,249. The stock has a market cap of $894.28 million, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

