$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.21. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 166,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

