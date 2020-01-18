-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.07). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 1,287,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $163.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

