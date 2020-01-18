-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.07). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 1,287,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $163.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit