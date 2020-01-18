$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. Teradata posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

TDC traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $26.37. 1,572,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

