$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,310,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,757,000 after buying an additional 34,072,793 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Huazhu Group by 3,606.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,689,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,747 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,722,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,926,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huazhu Group by 62.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after purchasing an additional 656,201 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.29. 815,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,926. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

