$0.26 EPS Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 261,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,942. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $750.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

