$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 1,093,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

