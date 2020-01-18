$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 1,093,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit