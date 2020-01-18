$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. NetGear reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetGear.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,673,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,531,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,989,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $802.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.57. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetGear (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.