$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

GOL traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 445,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,511. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83 and a beta of -0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9,511.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 951,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 206,324 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

