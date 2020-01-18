$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. 4,545,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,756. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $102,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,699.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,245. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

